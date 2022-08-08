There's A Lot To Like About Community West Bancshares' (NASDAQ:CWBC) Upcoming US$0.075 Dividend

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Community West Bancshares' shares before the 11th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.075 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.30 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Community West Bancshares has a trailing yield of approximately 2.2% on its current stock price of $13.52. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Community West Bancshares is paying out just 19% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

NasdaqGM:CWBC Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Community West Bancshares's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Community West Bancshares has delivered an average of 18% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past eight years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Community West Bancshares worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Community West Bancshares ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while Community West Bancshares has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Community West Bancshares and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

