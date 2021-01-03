There's A Lot To Like About Community Financial's (NASDAQ:TCFC) Upcoming US$0.13 Dividend

The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 8th of January in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of January.

Community Financial's upcoming dividend is US$0.13 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.50 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Community Financial stock has a trailing yield of around 1.9% on the current share price of $26.48. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Community Financial has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:TCFC Historic Dividend January 4th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Community Financial's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

Community Financial also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Community Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.3% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Is Community Financial an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Community Financial appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Community Financial has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Community Financial and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

