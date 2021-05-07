There's A Lot To Like About Columbia Banking System's (NASDAQ:COLB) Upcoming US$0.28 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 11th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 26th of May.

Columbia Banking System's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.12 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Columbia Banking System has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current stock price of $44.63. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Columbia Banking System's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Columbia Banking System's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:COLB Historic Dividend May 7th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Columbia Banking System earnings per share are up 9.5% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Columbia Banking System has lifted its dividend by approximately 40% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Columbia Banking System got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Columbia Banking System has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, Columbia Banking System appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Columbia Banking System (including 1 which is potentially serious).

