There's A Lot To Like About Collectors Universe's (NASDAQ:CLCT) Upcoming US$0.17 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 12th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of November.

Collectors Universe's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.70 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Collectors Universe stock has a trailing yield of around 1.0% on the current share price of $71.6. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Collectors Universe's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Collectors Universe's payout ratio is modest, at just 48% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 28% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Collectors Universe's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Collectors Universe's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.5% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Has Collectors Universe got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Collectors Universe has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Collectors Universe for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Collectors Universe that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

