There's A Lot To Like About CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) Upcoming US$3.25 Dividend

It looks like CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase CME Group's shares before the 27th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$3.25 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$6.85 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, CME Group has a trailing yield of approximately 3.0% on its current stock price of $225.2. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether CME Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. CME Group paid out 52% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CME Historic Dividend December 22nd 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see CME Group's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, CME Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 20% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy CME Group for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are growing nicely, and CME Group is paying out a percentage of its earnings that is around the average for dividend-paying stocks. Overall, CME Group looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while CME Group looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - CME Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

