There's A Lot To Like About Cincinnati Financial's (NASDAQ:CINF) Upcoming US$0.63 Dividend

It looks like Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Cincinnati Financial's shares before the 16th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.63 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.52 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Cincinnati Financial has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $121.8. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Cincinnati Financial is paying out just 13% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CINF Historic Dividend June 12th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Cincinnati Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 38% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Cincinnati Financial has delivered an average of 4.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Cincinnati Financial is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Has Cincinnati Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Cincinnati Financial ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while Cincinnati Financial has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Cincinnati Financial you should know about.

