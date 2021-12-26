There's A Lot To Like About CBTX's (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upcoming US$0.13 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase CBTX's shares on or after the 31st of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.52 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that CBTX has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $28.69. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately CBTX's payout ratio is modest, at just 26% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CBTX Historic Dividend December 26th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see CBTX's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last four years, CBTX has lifted its dividend by approximately 27% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is CBTX an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like CBTX that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, CBTX looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while CBTX looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for CBTX and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

