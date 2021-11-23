There's A Lot To Like About Cathay General Bancorp's (NASDAQ:CATY) Upcoming US$0.34 Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Cathay General Bancorp's shares on or after the 26th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 9th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.34 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.24 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Cathay General Bancorp has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of $45.16. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Cathay General Bancorp paying out a modest 34% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CATY Historic Dividend November 23rd 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Cathay General Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Cathay General Bancorp has delivered an average of 42% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Cathay General Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Cathay General Bancorp more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Cathay General Bancorp is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cathay General Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

