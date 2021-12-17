There's A Lot To Like About Carrier Global's (NYSE:CARR) Upcoming US$0.15 Dividend

It looks like Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Carrier Global investors that purchase the stock on or after the 22nd of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.48 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Carrier Global has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of $53.87. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Carrier Global's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Carrier Global has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Carrier Global has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 19% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Carrier Global generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 33% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Carrier Global's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CARR Historic Dividend December 17th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Carrier Global has grown its earnings rapidly, up 44% a year for the past three years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past two years, Carrier Global has increased its dividend at approximately 37% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Carrier Global for the upcoming dividend? We love that Carrier Global is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while Carrier Global has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. We've identified 3 warning signs with Carrier Global (at least 1 which is concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

