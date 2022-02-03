There's A Lot To Like About CapStar Financial Holdings' (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upcoming US$0.06 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase CapStar Financial Holdings' shares on or after the 8th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.06 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.24 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CapStar Financial Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 1.1% on the current share price of $21.18. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether CapStar Financial Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. CapStar Financial Holdings paid out just 11% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NasdaqGS:CSTR Historic Dividend February 3rd 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see CapStar Financial Holdings's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, four years ago, CapStar Financial Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is CapStar Financial Holdings worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, CapStar Financial Holdings appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while CapStar Financial Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for CapStar Financial Holdings and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

