There's A Lot To Like About Broadridge Financial Solutions' (NYSE:BR) Upcoming US$0.64 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Broadridge Financial Solutions' shares before the 14th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.64 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.56 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current stock price of $173.97. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Broadridge Financial Solutions paid out a comfortable 50% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 58% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NYSE:BR Historic Dividend December 9th 2021

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Broadridge Financial Solutions's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years. Broadridge Financial Solutions is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend at approximately 16% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Broadridge Financial Solutions worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Broadridge Financial Solutions paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Broadridge Financial Solutions looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Broadridge Financial Solutions is facing. Be aware that Broadridge Financial Solutions is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.