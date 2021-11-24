There's A Lot To Like About Bank of Hawaii's (NYSE:BOH) Upcoming US$0.70 Dividend

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Bank of Hawaii's shares on or after the 29th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.70 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.80 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Bank of Hawaii has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of $87.41. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bank of Hawaii's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Bank of Hawaii paying out a modest 47% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BOH Historic Dividend November 24th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Bank of Hawaii, with earnings per share up 8.9% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Bank of Hawaii has delivered 4.5% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Bank of Hawaii worth buying for its dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Bank of Hawaii ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while Bank of Hawaii has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, Bank of Hawaii has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

