There's A Lot To Like About Bank First's (NASDAQ:BFC) Upcoming US$0.21 Dividend

It looks like Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 22nd of December will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of January.

Bank First's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.84 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Bank First has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current share price of $69.48. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Bank First paid out just 17% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Bank First's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Bank First has increased its dividend at approximately 6.7% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Bank First worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Bank First looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Bank First looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bank First (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

