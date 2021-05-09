There's A Lot To Like About Artisan Partners Asset Management's (NYSE:APAM) Upcoming US$0.88 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. You can purchase shares before the 13th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of May.

Artisan Partners Asset Management's upcoming dividend is US$0.88 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.66 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a trailing yield of 6.5% on the current stock price of $56.48. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Artisan Partners Asset Management can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. It paid out 82% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:APAM Historic Dividend May 9th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Artisan Partners Asset Management's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last eight years, Artisan Partners Asset Management has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.9% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Artisan Partners Asset Management an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share are growing nicely, and Artisan Partners Asset Management is paying out a percentage of its earnings that is around the average for dividend-paying stocks. Artisan Partners Asset Management ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Artisan Partners Asset Management for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Artisan Partners Asset Management you should be aware of.

