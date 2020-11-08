There's A Lot To Like About Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upcoming US$1.60 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 13th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 8th of December.

Amgen's next dividend payment will be US$1.60 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$6.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Amgen has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current stock price of $231.67. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Amgen is paying out an acceptable 50% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 36% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Amgen's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:AMGN Historic Dividend November 8th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Amgen's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years. Amgen has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, Amgen has lifted its dividend by approximately 21% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Amgen? We like Amgen's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while Amgen has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Amgen and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

