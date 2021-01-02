There's A Lot To Like About Acme United's (NYSEMKT:ACU) Upcoming US$0.13 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Acme United Corporation (NYSEMKT:ACU) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 7th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of January.

Acme United's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.48 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Acme United has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $30.13. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Acme United has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Acme United paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 24% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Acme United's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

AMEX:ACU Historic Dividend January 2nd 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Acme United earnings per share are up 7.3% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing at a decent rate, and the company is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings in the business. This is an attractive combination, because when profits are reinvested effectively, growth can compound, with corresponding benefits for earnings and dividends in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Acme United has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Acme United for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Acme United is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Acme United is halfway there. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Acme United looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Acme United that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

