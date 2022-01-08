There's A Lot To Like About Accenture's (NYSE:ACN) Upcoming US$0.97 Dividend

It looks like Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Accenture's shares on or after the 12th of January, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.97 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.88 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Accenture has a trailing yield of approximately 1.0% on its current stock price of $370.75. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Accenture's payout ratio is modest, at just 38% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 32% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Accenture's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ACN Historic Dividend January 8th 2022

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Accenture earnings per share are up 8.3% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Accenture has increased its dividend at approximately 16% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Accenture worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Accenture is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Accenture is halfway there. There's a lot to like about Accenture, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Accenture for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Accenture you should know about.

