There’s a Lot of Prime Day Nerf Gun Deals. Here’s the One Parents Should Buy.

I love to see a horde of nine year olds rampaging through a backyard Nerf battle. But the remnants – dozens of rubber-tipped foam projectiles to pluck from the garden beds or kick aside ahead of the lawnmower – are the absolute worst. The solution? Single-shot Nerf guns.

Children may disagree, arguing complicated high-capacity weaponry is required to win the backyard arms race, but if they’re Fortnite addicts, you can win them over with this game-styled replica.

Exceptional shooting range and a passable resemblance to popular Fortnite video game gear will keep the kids in the fight, reviewers note. Meanwhile, one-dart-at-a-time breech loading and reliable firing mechanism will keep your space less messy, and avoid some of the mechanical issues that can plague larger rapid-fire products in Nerf’s arsenal.

One note: the Pump SG Blaster comes with four of the larger Nerf Mega-style darts. Reviewers say they offer greater range and accuracy because of their added weight. But they aren’t the most widely used type (that’s the ubiquitous orange-tipped Elite model). For a bonus deal: if you’re looking for single-shot weapons or shopping for a small platoon, NERF’s Elite Ace SD-1 Party Pack is on sale as well. This $33.99 set of 10 single-shot pistols mean you can outfit an entire squat for a few bucks each. – Kirk Shinkle Buy now

