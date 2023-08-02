Therealreal (REAL) Price Target Increased by 5.33% to 2.69

The average one-year price target for Therealreal (NASDAQ:REAL) has been revised to 2.69 / share. This is an increase of 5.33% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.97% from the latest reported closing price of 2.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Therealreal. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REAL is 0.11%, a decrease of 47.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.23% to 57,617K shares. The put/call ratio of REAL is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodson Capital Management holds 3,800K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing an increase of 34.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 44.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,532K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,282K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 0.16% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,530K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,830K shares, representing a decrease of 8.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 49.63% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,762K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Interwest Venture Management holds 2,354K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Therealreal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 20 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. The company has hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, the company gives new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories-including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home-in support of the circular economy. The company makes selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. The RealReal does all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. At its 13 retail locations, including its eight shoppable stores, customers can sell, meet with its experts and receive free valuations.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.