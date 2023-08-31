Therealreal (REAL) Price Target Increased by 12.66% to 3.03

The average one-year price target for Therealreal (NASDAQ:REAL) has been revised to 3.03 / share. This is an increase of 12.66% from the prior estimate of 2.69 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.74% from the latest reported closing price of 2.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Therealreal. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 19.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REAL is 0.15%, an increase of 92.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.21% to 48,640K shares. The put/call ratio of REAL is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodson Capital Management holds 4,900K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,800K shares, representing an increase of 22.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 121.73% over the last quarter.

Manatuck Hill Partners holds 3,450K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares, representing an increase of 53.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 255.81% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,400K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,530K shares, representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 193.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,061K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,532K shares, representing a decrease of 15.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 40.86% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,021K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325K shares, representing an increase of 23.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 96.94% over the last quarter.

Therealreal Background Information

The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 20 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. The company has hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, the company gives new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories-including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home-in support of the circular economy. The company makes selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. The RealReal does all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. At its 13 retail locations, including its eight shoppable stores, customers can sell, meet with its experts and receive free valuations.

