Is There A Silver Lining Amidst The Gloom in UnitedHealth Stock?

Since April 11, 2025, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has experienced a sustained and troubling decline, culminating in a sharp 5.71% drop on May 21 to close at $302.98. This marks one of the steepest daily selloffs in the stock’s history and pushes UNH to levels last seen five years ago. The prolonged downturn, driven by disappointing Q1 results, trimmed full-year guidance, and mounting operational concerns, has now wiped out 42% of the stock’s value year-to-date and 43% over the past 12 months. As a part of this detailed analysis, we explore whether one should Buy or Fear UnitedHealth stock.

This steep decline stands out even in a challenging healthcare landscape when compared with some of its peers. Cigna has shown surprising resilience, up 4% in 2025 and 5.8% over the past year. Molina Healthcare is also holding steady, up 2.4% year-to-date with only a modest 3% annual decline. Meanwhile, CVS Health and Centene have shown relative stability. The one exception is Humana, which, like UnitedHealth, has suffered a dramatic fall of over 45%, largely due to pressures on Medicare Advantage. Within this peer context, UnitedHealth’s correction looks both sector-driven and significantly more severe.

Valuation: A Compelling Discount

Despite the market’s negative reaction, UnitedHealth appears attractively valued relative to the broader market. The stock trades at a price-to-sales ratio of just 0.7, far below the S&P 500’s 2.8. Its price-to-earnings ratio stands at 12.4, well under the S&P’s 24.5, and its price-to-free cash flow ratio is 9.6, compared to 17.6 for the index. This significant valuation discount suggests that much of the operational risk may already be priced in, offering long-term investors a potential entry point.

Growth: Strong and Steady Momentum

On the revenue front, UnitedHealth continues to deliver solid growth. The company’s top line has grown at an average annual rate of 11.3% over the past three years. In the last 12 months alone, revenue rose 8.1% from $372 billion to $400 billion. The most recent quarter further emphasized this trend, with revenue growing 9.8% year-over-year to $101 billion. These figures underscore the company’s ability to maintain growth despite facing significant market challenges.

Profitability: A Noticeable Weak Spot

Where UnitedHealth continues to disappoint is on profitability. Over the past four quarters, the company posted operating income of $33 billion, equating to a modest operating margin of 8.2%. Net income stood at $22 billion, yielding a net margin of just 5.4%, while operating cash flow totaled $29 billion, representing a 7.0% OCF margin. These margins suggest that UnitedHealth is not translating its revenue scale into margin efficiency, a concern that clouds its earnings outlook.

Financial Stability: Neutral but Balanced

Despite the profit pressures, UnitedHealth’s balance sheet remains solid. As of the latest quarter, the company held $81 billion in debt against a market capitalization of $378 billion (as of April 30, 2025), reflecting a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.6%—a moderate level. With $29 billion in cash and equivalents, representing 11.1% of total assets, UnitedHealth maintains robust liquidity and the financial flexibility to manage through near-term disruptions.

Downturn Resilience: A Proven Performer in Crisis

One of UnitedHealth’s more enduring strengths is its resilience in past market downturns. During the 2022 inflation shock, the stock dropped 19.3%, less than the S&P 500’s 25.4%, and recovered to its pre-crisis high by July 2024, reaching a post-crisis peak of $625.25 before its current pullback. During the COVID-19 crash in 2020, UNH fell 36.2% but bounced back to previous highs by June 2020. Even amid the 2008 financial crisis, when the stock plunged 72.4%, it managed to fully recover by April 2012. This track record highlights UnitedHealth’s ability to weather systemic shocks better than many peers.

Conclusion: Risks Remain, but the Value Is Hard to Ignore

While UnitedHealth’s sharp stock decline and profitability concerns are valid red flags, its continued revenue growth, strong balance sheet, and historical resilience suggest the selloff may be overdone. The company’s deep valuation discount relative to the broader market adds a layer of downside protection for long-term investors. As management works to restore operational efficiency, the stock may offer a compelling recovery story for those willing to wait out the storm.

Investing in a single stock like Moderna can be risky. On the other hand, the Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio, with a collection of 30 stocks, has a track record of comfortably outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 4-year period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index, less of a roller-coaster ride as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.