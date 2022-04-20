US Markets

There is 'no threat' to U.S. Capitol in Washington, police say

Rami Ayyub Reuters
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol Police said on Wednesday there was no threat to the Capitol complex in Washington, minutes after issuing a statement saying they were tracking an aircraft that posed a probable threat to the seat of the U.S. Congress.

"The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol," the police said in a statement.

The police were preparing buildings for re-entry, they said.

A final update will be provided by the police later on Wednesday, the statement said.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Kanishka Singh Editing by Chris Reese and Rosalba O'Brien)

