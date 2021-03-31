There Is No "I" In Team

Uncontested, Q1 of 2021 has presented peaks and valleys that have been difficult to predict. As the industry continues to navigate the effects of COVID-19, a new Presidential Cabinet, increased international tensions, as well as changes in the landscape of employment, we have certainly been on a bumpy ride.

With so many shifts and changes we are called to look at history and the impact it has had on taxes, our current understanding of market volatility as well as what makes an investment strategic or not.

Take for example the tax rates we experienced in this country 50-60 years ago. Between 1952-1963, the top tax rate in the U.S hovered at about 90% according to the National Taxpayers Union. Yes, you read that correctly, 90%. In the grand scheme of things, that wasn’t too long ago.

What happened leading up to 1952? What shifts came into play that influenced our domestic economy to call for a tax increase of over 60%? Could the same shift happen again? We may very well be on our way to it again.

If you believe that history will repeat itself, we highly recommend being proactive in mitigating as much tax liability as possible. Particularly for investment vehicles that could tax your clients in the future as opposed to right now.

When we peel the layers back on investment decisions and what happens when the market shows volatility it is common knowledge that most savvy investors buy when the market crashes and sell when the market soars. Yet, we have not seen what the recent market will do if there is a significant hike in the tax rate and what that could mean for the upward mobility of our economy. This calls on us to become aware of investments that are tax liable and what we can do right now to protect them.

For our clients who have invested in tax deferred vehicles such as Traditional IRAs, 401ks, 403bs, Thrift Savings Plans, etc., we hope that tax rates will be comparable to where they are now (or even lower) when the time comes to actualize their earnings. When considering our current challenges, we are soon to be faced with sustaining social security, increasing national debt, as well as an increase in inflation, which means nothing is guaranteed.

The financial industry has historically favored keeping certain products/investments/methodologies in isolation to only pertain to certain firms or particular approaches. This has been done in the name of competition and keeping on the cutting edge with other firms but the time to start cooperating and synergizing for the sole purpose of making life better for our clients is now.

I have had the privilege of operating a fractional family office for over a decade and am proud to have trusted relationships with a vast network of CPA’s, Bankers, Estate Planning attorneys, as well as other advisors. The landscape that lies ahead for all of us is filled with uncertainty, yet the one thing we can be certain of is that it will be absolutely necessary to plan, coordinate and execute strategies cohesively with like-minded fiduciaries who work in the best interest of their clients.

