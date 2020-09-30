There Is Every Reason to Believe Virgin Galactic Stock Can Really Double

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) stock skyrocketed higher (no pun intended) in late September after the analyst team over at Bank of America started coverage on SPCE stock at a Buy rating with a $35 price target — implying more than 100% upside potential from current levels.

Such a bold call naturally begs the obvious question: Can SPCE stock really double from here?

The answer is equally obvious: Yes.

Virgin Galactic is pioneering a new category of space tourism which will undoubtedly be a very large and very profitable category one day. On top of that, the company is also in the early stages of applying its next-generation propulsion technology to flight transportation — an application which could entirely disrupt the $200+ billion global aircraft market.

In sum, I think Virgin Galactic will one day be worth at least $10 billion, and likely closer to $20 billion.

This is a $4.2 billion company today.

So, yes, SPCE stock can double from here — and then some.

A Closer Look at SPCE Stock

Virgin Galactic is pioneering us into a novel era wherein space tourism turns from science fiction concept into tangible reality.

Yes, I’m talking flying people into outer-space and back. Everyone wants to do this, because we are all obsessed with space. It’s the final frontier. The one thing we don’t fully understand. And where there’s mystery, there’s human interest.

According to a 2016 Pew Research poll, about 14% of Americans are at least somewhat likely to spend a sizable amount of money on a trip to space. But almost 50% of Americans are generally interested in space exploration. The divergence between these two numbers will narrow (i.e. that 14% figure will head towards 50%) over the next few years as companies like Virgin Galactic finally turn space tourism into a reality, and space exploration interest turns into action.

So, if Virgin Galactic does one day have an up-and-running space tourism business, that business will be quite large — and very profitable, too, because Virgin Galactic will be able to charge just about whatever they want to charge on tickets, given the lack of competition in this market and the huge pent-up consumer demand.

Ignoring the Delays

Sure, Virgin Galactic has been riddled by delays. Management has been saying that the company will be operational for several years now — and that target has been pushed back to early 2021. These delays add operational risk to the Virgin Galactic growth narrative.

But changing the world and creating an entire new category of transportation takes time. Just ask Elon Musk and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholders.

So, instead of focusing on delays, you should focus on the company’s fundamentals, like:

The best-in-breed hardware and technology. Virgin Galactic currently has two space ships, with plans to build another three by 2023. These space ships are the best-of-the-best when it comes to the space tourism category, with the oldest of the group — the VSS Unity — completing the first successful commercial space flight with humans and non-pilot crew.

Virgin Galactic currently has two space ships, with plans to build another three by 2023. These space ships are the best-of-the-best when it comes to the space tourism category, with the oldest of the group — the VSS Unity — completing the first successful commercial space flight with humans and non-pilot crew. The fully loaded balance sheet. As of late June, Virgin Galactic had $360 million in cash on the balance sheet — and the company just raised another $460 million through a secondary offering. Thus, the company today probably has somewhere north of $800 million ready to support continued technology research and innovation.

As of late June, Virgin Galactic had $360 million in cash on the balance sheet — and the company just raised another $460 million through a secondary offering. Thus, the company today probably has somewhere north of $800 million ready to support continued technology research and innovation. The talented and diverse management team. The company’s CEO is a former Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) executive, and the Chief Space Officer was the former Chief of Staff at NASA. Many other executives are NASA alums.

Given these favorable fundamentals, if anybody’s going to launch and scale a fully operational space tourism business, it’s going to be Virgin Galactic.

Applications of Propulsion Technology

Arguably the more exciting piece of the Virgin Galactic growth narrative is the company’s ability to disrupt the $200+ billion global aircraft market with its next-generation propulsion technology.

In order to create the world’s most advanced space tourism aircraft, Virgin Galactic has created arguably the world’s most advanced and valuable portfolio of propulsion technology.

This propulsion technology has various end-market applications, the largest of which is into the current global aircraft market. Imagine planes outfitted with next-gen propulsion technology so that these planes could travel significantly faster, allowing persons to go across the Pacific Ocean in a matter of hours.

That’s the sort of technology that Virgin Galactic is building — and which management believes they can eventually sell into the global aircraft market to a create new generation of super-fast airplanes.

Of course, even tiny penetration into this $200+ billion market implies billions of dollars in revenue for the company.

Huge Upside for Virgin Galactic Stock

Here’s the math for how SPCE stock more than doubles over the long run.

Virgin Galactic already has two space ships, which management claims are capable of making five trips per month and have seating capacity for up to six persons. Let’s say the company can pump out another 10 ships over the next 10 years, so one per year, giving the company a dozen six-seater space ships by 2030, all of which are making five trips per months.

At an average ticket price of $250,000, that implies $1+ billion in space tourism revenues for the company by the end of the decade. Gross margins will be super high — like around 75% — because of the favorable ticket pricing dynamic outlined earlier, while other ongoing operating expenses should be relatively small since the bulk of expenses is in creating the aircraft in the first place.

Net net, my numbers suggest that Virgin Galactic’s space tourism business could net $500 million in profits by 2030. A 20-times multiple on that implies a $10 billion market cap.

That’s more than double the current market cap on SPCE stock.

And it doesn’t include any upside from the propulsion technology business, which could easily be worth $10+ billion, too.

In other words, SPCE stock unequivocally has multi-bagger potential over the next decade.

Bottom Line on SPCE Stock

SPCE stock is a compelling long-term investment opportunity in the burgeoning space economy.

So take advantage of any and all near-term weakness. Buy on dips, and look towards the long haul.

