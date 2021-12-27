There Is A Reason Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Is Undemanding

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.3x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 37x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

NasdaqGS:REGN Price Based on Past Earnings December 27th 2021 free report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 128% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 300% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 11% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 11% per year, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

