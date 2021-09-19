There Is A Reason Quest Diagnostics Incorporated's (NYSE:DGX) Price Is Undemanding

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.4x Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 18x and even P/E's higher than 38x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Quest Diagnostics certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

NYSE:DGX Price Based on Past Earnings September 19th 2021 free report on Quest Diagnostics

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Quest Diagnostics' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 204%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 188% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 23% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 12% growth per annum, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Quest Diagnostics' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Quest Diagnostics' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Quest Diagnostics (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

