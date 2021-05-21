There Is A Reason Orion Group Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:ORN) Price Is Undemanding

Orion Group Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:ORN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.1x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Orion Group Holdings certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Orion Group Holdings' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Orion Group Holdings would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 239%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 171% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 30% over the next year. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 17%, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Orion Group Holdings' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Orion Group Holdings' P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Orion Group Holdings maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Orion Group Holdings that you need to take into consideration.

You might be able to find a better investment than Orion Group Holdings. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

