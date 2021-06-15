There Is A Reason Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Is Undemanding

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.6x Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 20x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 66%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 5.0% each year during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

