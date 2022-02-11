There Is A Reason Huntsman Corporation's (NYSE:HUN) Price Is Undemanding

Huntsman Corporation's (NYSE:HUN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 17x and even P/E's above 34x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Huntsman certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:HUN Price Based on Past Earnings February 11th 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Huntsman's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 377% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 66% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 0.7% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why Huntsman is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Huntsman's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Huntsman maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis for Huntsman with six simple checks on some of these key factors.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

