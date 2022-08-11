There Has Never Been a Better Time for Loyalty 2.0

By Nick Saponaro, CEO of decentralized payment platform, Divi Labs

Many assumed that the end of Covid restrictions would result in a surge in consumer spending and produce a rapid economic bounceback to pre-pandemic levels. However, as world events and macroeconomic factors continue to pressure salaries and savings, many retail analysts have had to revisit their forecasts.

Recession is on the Horizon

According to the latest report from the Centre for Retail Research in the U.K., ‘for the next year or so, the economic outlook is profoundly gloomy.’ Record levels of inflation and the increasing cost of energy and fuel have caused consumer confidence to plummet from -19 to -40. With productivity drops in both the key manufacturing and services sectors, the CRR believes that growth next year is likely to be zero and that recession in 2023 is almost inevitable.

The U.S. isn’t faring much better. According to Kiplinger, consumers are cutting back on purchases due to the increased cost of goods, while prices are likely to remain high, with inflation staying at around 9% for the rest of the year. They concur that 2023 will most likely bring a recession.

As consumers continue to tighten their belts and prioritize spending, the cost of living crisis will undoubtedly strain relations between brands and consumers. As prices soar and people struggle to keep up, retail businesses, in particular, will need to find new ways to entice a purchase while maintaining profitability.

Loyalty Programs Present a Win-Win But Don’t Always Deliver

Loyalty programs are the perfect vehicle for achieving this balance. When done right they provide value to both brand and user. While many are geared towards driving overspend and data gathering, during a difficult economic period like this, they can help drive consistent purchase, while enabling consumers to find much-needed savings.

However, many such programs have been plagued by inefficiency, complexity and inflexibility. Redemption processes can be obtuse and require multiple steps before the user can enjoy the fruits of their saved points. Some, like Airmiles, can offer huge savings on flights but more often than not they are very strict on the days/times of travel, which results in a mismatch between the preferred date and availability of tickets.

The result is unused points that expire and ensure that neither brand nor buyer wins. This is an industry in desperate need of innovation and one where Web 3.0 can offer utility with brand and consumer upsides that are not possible on the existing centralized rails.

Loyalty 2.0 in a Web 3.0 World

Connecting loyalty ecosystems to the blockchain offers opportunities for greater control, agility and flexibility in planning and execution that will benefit many different types of retail companies. Let’s look at the limitations of existing loyalty programs and how a hybrid web2/web3 system would not only overcome them but also add enormous value.

Vouchers and points are typically non-fungible, in that they can’t be transferred or exchanged. Consumers are limited on what they can and can’t do with their points and if they can’t find anything they like, or miss out on an offer they might have been interested in, they will likely disengage from the program.

Blockchain-based loyalty programs, on the other hand, would inject a huge amount of flexibility that would increase utility for the consumer and engagement for the brand. Once tokenized, there are no limits on how the user can use their points or vouchers. Consumers could, theoretically, convert vouchers between different loyalty schemes or even convert them back into cash. Brands could quickly and easily partner with adjacent products and services that further increase the value of the program.

This increased flexibility may not work for every retail sector but it’s not hard to see how the travel industry with its interweaving services and currencies wouldn’t benefit from building a more wide ranging loyalty architecture.

In addition, by giving consumers greater opportunities, brands could also reduce their bottom line liabilities. After all, vouchers are money waiting to be spent and businesses must account for them. The greater the uncertainty, the harder it is to measure their accountability.

Loyalty schemes have seen considerable growth in popularity in the last decade, which has seen many more brands launch them. While this has delivered significant benefits to both consumer and brand, it has also created challenges. It can be difficult enough for consumers to monitor and manage just one scheme, let alone a broad portfolio of incompatible ones.

Using the blockchain as a foundation, retailers can launch their own branded wallets in which people apply for programs, track and store their digital assets, and manage multiple schemes. The brands that move fastest will have first mover advantage and ensure their wallet is the ecosystem of choice.

First Mover Advantage

Rather than the brand calling the shots, the businesses that will win in this growing and ferociously competitive market, are those that put the user in control, give them greater flexibility in spending options, and make it easy to redeem their points.

Ultimately, large established brands will be critical in mainstream adoption of Web 3.0. Certainly brands are already looking at implementing Web 3.0 components into their consumer offerings. However, many are superficial and are more transactional than experience-driven.

There is a big opportunity for a brand to steal a march on the competition. The question is, who will take it?

Nick Saponaro is the co-founder and CEO of Divi Labs, developers of a decentralized payment ecosystem that's on a mission to improve people’s lives by making crypto easy and accelerating its mainstream adoption. A dedicated proponent of the founding principles of the crypto movement, Nick is working towards the delivery of a new paradigm for financial services. One that is truly decentralized, accessible to all, and works for everyone.

