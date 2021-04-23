There Could Be A Chance Winmark Corporation's (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Will Have Their Compensation Increased

The decent performance at Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the AGM coming up on 28 April 2021. The focus will probably be on the future strategic initiatives that the board and management will put in place to improve the business rather than executive remuneration when they cast their votes on company resolutions. In our analysis below, we discuss why we think the CEO compensation looks acceptable and the case for a raise.

How Does Total Compensation For Brett Heffes Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Winmark Corporation has a market capitalization of US$744m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$856k for the year to December 2020. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$325k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$400m and US$1.6b had a median total CEO compensation of US$2.5m. Accordingly, Winmark pays its CEO under the industry median. Moreover, Brett Heffes also holds US$20m worth of Winmark stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$325k US$325k 38% Other US$531k US$557k 62% Total Compensation US$856k US$882k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 16% of total compensation represents salary and 84% is other remuneration. According to our research, Winmark has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Winmark Corporation's Growth Numbers

NasdaqGM:WINA CEO Compensation April 23rd 2021

Winmark Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 9.3% per year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 10% over the last year.

We would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Winmark Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Winmark Corporation for providing a total return of 53% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

The company's overall performance, while not bad, could be better. If it manages to keep up the current streak, CEO remuneration could well be one of shareholders' least concerns. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for Winmark you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Switching gears from Winmark, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.