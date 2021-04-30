There Could Be A Chance J2 Global, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JCOM) CEO Will Have Their Compensation Increased

Shareholders will probably not be disappointed by the robust results at J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) recently and they will be keeping this in mind as they go into the AGM on 07 May 2021. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy to further improve the business and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. In our analysis below, we discuss why we think the CEO compensation looks acceptable and the case for a raise.

Comparing J2 Global, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, J2 Global, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$5.5b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.3m over the year to December 2020. That's a modest increase of 5.0% on the prior year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.0m.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$4.0b and US$12b had a median total CEO compensation of US$6.2m. Accordingly, J2 Global pays its CEO under the industry median. Furthermore, Vivek Shah directly owns US$71m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.0m US$1.0m 44% Other US$1.3m US$1.1m 56% Total Compensation US$2.3m US$2.1m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 11% of total compensation represents salary and 89% is other remuneration. J2 Global pays out 44% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

J2 Global, Inc.'s Growth

J2 Global, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 3.9% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 8.5% over the last year.

We'd prefer higher revenue growth, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. Considering these factors we'd say performance has been pretty decent, though not amazing. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has J2 Global, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 53%, over three years, would leave most J2 Global, Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Overall, the company hasn't done too poorly performance-wise, but we would like to see some improvement. If it manages to keep up the current streak, CEO remuneration could well be one of shareholders' least concerns. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

