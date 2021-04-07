There Could Be A Chance Bank of South Carolina Corporation's (NASDAQ:BKSC) CEO Will Have Their Compensation Increased

Shareholders will be pleased by the robust performance of Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) recently and this will be kept in mind in the upcoming AGM on 13 April 2021. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy to further improve the business and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. We have prepared some analysis below and we show why we think CEO compensation looks decent with even the possibility for a raise.

Comparing Bank of South Carolina Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Bank of South Carolina Corporation has a market capitalization of US$121m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$347k for the year to December 2020. That's a modest increase of 3.8% on the prior year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at US$301.3k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$566k. In other words, Bank of South Carolina pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Moreover, Fleetwood Hassell also holds US$3.2m worth of Bank of South Carolina stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$301k US$286k 87% Other US$46k US$48k 13% Total Compensation US$347k US$334k 100%

On an industry level, around 42% of total compensation represents salary and 58% is other remuneration. According to our research, Bank of South Carolina has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Bank of South Carolina Corporation's Growth Numbers

NasdaqCM:BKSC CEO Compensation April 7th 2021

Over the past three years, Bank of South Carolina Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 9.3% per year. The trailing twelve months of revenue was pretty much the same as the prior period.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but the modest EPS growth gives us some relief. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Bank of South Carolina Corporation Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 39%, over three years, would leave most Bank of South Carolina Corporation shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

The company's overall performance, while not bad, could be better. Assuming the business continues to grow at a good clip, few shareholders would raise any objections to the CEO's remuneration. Rather, investors would more likely want to engage on discussions related to key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) in Bank of South Carolina we think you should know about.

Important note: Bank of South Carolina is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

