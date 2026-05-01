There Are Some Major Changes to Social Security You Need to Know About in May

Key Points

Social Security is moving more of its operations online.

The program's surplus is running dry in a few years.

It might soon not have enough money to pay full benefits.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Social Security is a dynamic program, delivering benefits to roughly 70 million people annually -- and not just retirees, either. It also supports millions of qualifying people with disabilities and survivors of workers. Altogether, it pays out more than $1.5 trillion each year -- and those dollars help many people get by.

Thus, it's kind of important to keep up with its changes, as some could have a big effect on you or people you care about. Here's a look at a few recent and upcoming changes.

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Changes afoot

One key change is that the Social Security Administration (SSA) is aiming to do a lot more electronically, instead of in person. Thus, it's moving more of its operations online and focusing less on its field offices. (Indeed, there are rumors that it plans to close many of its 7,000-plus offices, though the SSA has denied that.)

The digital transformation has the SSA reporting that thanks to new technology, "90% of calls [can] now be resolved via self-service or convenient callbacks." (By the way, if you haven't already set up your "my Social Security" account, you should do so -- no matter your age. That will permit you to click in any time to see estimates of your future benefits as well as the SSA's record of your earnings. If you spot an error there, fixing it could boost your future benefits.

One change that happens almost every year is that Social Security benefits get a cost of living adjustment (COLA), based on recent inflation levels. The increase for 2026 was 2.8%, and with gas prices rising so swiftly lately, another meaningful increase is expected for 2027. The bipartisan senior advocacy group Senior Citizens League (TSCL), for example, has estimated that the 2027 COLA will be 2.8% -- which is down from an earlier 4% estimate. Independent Social Security and Medicare policy analyst Mary Johnson has forecast a 3.2% bump -- up from her earlier estimate of 1.7%. There will be an official announcement in October.

Here's a not-great recent change: As you might know, Social Security is facing a shortfall, and if nothing is done to strengthen it, Social Security's trust funds' surplus will run out within a few years, which will result in benefits shrinking to roughly three-quarters of the amount due to beneficiaries. That would turn a $2,000 monthly benefit into a $1,500 one. The surplus was recently due to run out in 2033, but the Congressional Budget Office has recently changed that to 2032. There are ways to beef up Social Security, but it will require Congress taking action.

The good news is that Social Security will never run dry, as long as workers are paying taxes into the system. Keep an eye out for Social Security changes, though, because it's good to stay on top of developments.

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