There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Southwest Airlines' (NYSE:LUV) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Southwest Airlines, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$38b - US$12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Southwest Airlines has an ROCE of 4.8%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.8%, it's still a low return by itself. NYSE:LUV Return on Capital Employed August 21st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Southwest Airlines compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Southwest Airlines here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Southwest Airlines Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Southwest Airlines, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 22%, but since then they've fallen to 4.8%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Southwest Airlines' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Southwest Airlines is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 26% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Southwest Airlines you'll probably want to know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

