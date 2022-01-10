There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Robert Half International's (NYSE:RHI) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Robert Half International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.40 = US$632m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Robert Half International has an ROCE of 40%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:RHI Return on Capital Employed January 10th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Robert Half International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Robert Half International.

What Can We Tell From Robert Half International's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Robert Half International, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 50% where it was five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Robert Half International's current liabilities are still rather high at 46% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Robert Half International is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 143% to shareholders in the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Robert Half International does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

