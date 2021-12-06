There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Paychex's (NASDAQ:PAYX) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Looking at Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Paychex:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$9.4b - US$5.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

Therefore, Paychex has an ROCE of 36%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqGS:PAYX Return on Capital Employed December 6th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Paychex's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Paychex here for free.

So How Is Paychex's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Paychex doesn't inspire confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 54%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Paychex has decreased its current liabilities to 53% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Keep in mind 53% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

What We Can Learn From Paychex's ROCE

In summary, Paychex is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 132% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Like most companies, Paychex does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

