There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Motorcar Parts of America's (NASDAQ:MPAA) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Motorcar Parts of America is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = US$39m ÷ (US$927m - US$349m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Motorcar Parts of America has an ROCE of 6.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 9.5%.

NasdaqGS:MPAA Return on Capital Employed December 13th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Motorcar Parts of America compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What Can We Tell From Motorcar Parts of America's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Motorcar Parts of America doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 19% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Motorcar Parts of America in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 28% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Motorcar Parts of America does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Motorcar Parts of America that you might be interested in.

