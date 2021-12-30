There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About MingZhu Logistics Holdings' (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating MingZhu Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:YGMZ), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MingZhu Logistics Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = US$1.5m ÷ (US$45m - US$10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, MingZhu Logistics Holdings has an ROCE of 4.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Transportation industry average of 12%.

NasdaqCM:YGMZ Return on Capital Employed December 30th 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for MingZhu Logistics Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how MingZhu Logistics Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at MingZhu Logistics Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.3% from 40% three years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a related note, MingZhu Logistics Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 23% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From MingZhu Logistics Holdings' ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by MingZhu Logistics Holdings' diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. This could explain why the stock has sunk a total of 80% in the last year. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 6 warning signs for MingZhu Logistics Holdings (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

