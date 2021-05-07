There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Levi Strauss' (NYSE:LEVI) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Levi Strauss, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = US$155m ÷ (US$6.2b - US$2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

So, Levi Strauss has an ROCE of 4.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 16%.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Levi Strauss doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 24% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

What We Can Learn From Levi Strauss' ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Levi Strauss have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. The market must be rosy on the stock's future because even though the underlying trends aren't too encouraging, the stock has soared 158%. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

