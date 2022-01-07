There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Interface's (NASDAQ:TILE) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Interface:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$109m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$235m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, Interface has an ROCE of 10%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.6% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Interface's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 10% from 17% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Interface's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Interface (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

