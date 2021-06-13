There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About ICU Medical's (NASDAQ:ICUI) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on ICU Medical is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = US$126m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$180m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, ICU Medical has an ROCE of 7.9%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.7% average generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

In the above chart we have measured ICU Medical's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering ICU Medical here for free.

So How Is ICU Medical's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at ICU Medical doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.9% from 15% five years ago. However it looks like ICU Medical might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by ICU Medical's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 99% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Like most companies, ICU Medical does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

