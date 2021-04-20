There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Happiness Biotech Group's (NASDAQ:HAPP) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Happiness Biotech Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$9.3m ÷ (US$94m - US$5.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2020).

So, Happiness Biotech Group has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Personal Products industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Happiness Biotech Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Happiness Biotech Group's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Happiness Biotech Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 55% over the last three years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a side note, Happiness Biotech Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 6.3% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Happiness Biotech Group's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Happiness Biotech Group have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was three years ago. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last year have experienced a 45% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

