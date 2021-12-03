There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Graphic Packaging Holding's (NYSE:GPK) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Graphic Packaging Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = US$567m ÷ (US$8.3b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Graphic Packaging Holding has an ROCE of 8.3%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 10% average generated by the Packaging industry.

NYSE:GPK Return on Capital Employed December 3rd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Graphic Packaging Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Graphic Packaging Holding's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.3% from 11% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Graphic Packaging Holding is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has gained an impressive 70% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

