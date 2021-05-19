There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About G-III Apparel Group's (NASDAQ:GIII) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for G-III Apparel Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$103m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$402m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Therefore, G-III Apparel Group has an ROCE of 5.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 12%.

NasdaqGS:GIII Return on Capital Employed May 19th 2021

In the above chart we have measured G-III Apparel Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for G-III Apparel Group.

So How Is G-III Apparel Group's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at G-III Apparel Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 20% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

Our Take On G-III Apparel Group's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for G-III Apparel Group have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with G-III Apparel Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.