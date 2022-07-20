There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Floor & Decor Holdings' (NYSE:FND) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Floor & Decor Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$339m ÷ (US$3.9b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Floor & Decor Holdings has an ROCE of 12%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%, it's not as good.

NYSE:FND Return on Capital Employed July 20th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Floor & Decor Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Floor & Decor Holdings' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Floor & Decor Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Floor & Decor Holdings' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Floor & Decor Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 98% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

