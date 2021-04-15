There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Electromed's (NYSEMKT:ELMD) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Electromed (NYSEMKT:ELMD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Electromed, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$3.5m ÷ (US$36m - US$3.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Electromed has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.9%.

AMEX:ELMD Return on Capital Employed April 15th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Electromed compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Electromed here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Electromed doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 14% over the last five years. However it looks like Electromed might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Electromed's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Electromed's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 102% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you want to continue researching Electromed, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

While Electromed isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.