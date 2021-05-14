There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Concrete Pumping Holdings' (NASDAQ:BBCP) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Concrete Pumping Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = US$30m ÷ (US$766m - US$40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

So, Concrete Pumping Holdings has an ROCE of 4.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 9.5%.

NasdaqCM:BBCP Return on Capital Employed May 14th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Concrete Pumping Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Concrete Pumping Holdings.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Concrete Pumping Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around four years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 4.2%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Concrete Pumping Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 5.3% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Concrete Pumping Holdings' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Concrete Pumping Holdings' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 20% over the last three years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Concrete Pumping Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Concrete Pumping Holdings and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

