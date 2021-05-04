There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Chipotle Mexican Grill's (NYSE:CMG) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Chipotle Mexican Grill:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = US$414m ÷ (US$6.1b - US$834m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an ROCE of 7.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Hospitality industry average of 5.0%.

NYSE:CMG Return on Capital Employed May 4th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Chipotle Mexican Grill compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Chipotle Mexican Grill's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 28%, but since then they've fallen to 7.8%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Chipotle Mexican Grill. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 225% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Chipotle Mexican Grill that you might find interesting.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

