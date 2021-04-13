There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Carlisle Companies' (NYSE:CSL) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Carlisle Companies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = US$517m ÷ (US$5.9b - US$646m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, Carlisle Companies has an ROCE of 9.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Industrials industry average of 8.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Carlisle Companies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Carlisle Companies Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Carlisle Companies doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Our Take On Carlisle Companies' ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Carlisle Companies' diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. However the stock has delivered a 81% return to shareholders over the last five years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

